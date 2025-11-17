How Can India A Qualify for the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Semifinals After Loss to Pakistan A?

India A’s hopes of an easy path to the semifinals took a hit after their loss to Pakistan Shaheens in Group B of the Rising Stars Asia Cup on Sunday, November 17, 2025. Pakistan chased a modest target of 137 in 13.2 overs. Opener Maaz Sadaqat remained unbeaten on 79 and also contributed with the ball to help his team.

Pakistan Shaheens became the first team to secure a semifinal berth in the tournament with four points from two matches. India A sit second with two points from one win and one loss. Oman also have two points from two matches. UAE have yet to register a win.

India A began the tournament strongly with a dominant win over UAE. However, the defeat to Pakistan has left India A in a must-win situation. They must beat Oman in their final Group B match on Tuesday to reach the semifinals. A victory will take them to four points and keep them in contention alongside Pakistan. A loss will likely end their campaign.

Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Points Table After India A vs Pakistan A Match