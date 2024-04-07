"However long you have played.....": Jos Buttler opens up on lean patch following century against RCB

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 7 : Following his side's win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler, who scored a match-winning ton in his 100th game, opened up on his lean patch with the bat for the Pink franchise.

Virat Kohli's blitzkrieg century went in vain as Jos Buttler's thunderous hundred lit up the Sawai Mansingh Stadium to power Rajasthan Royals (RR) to six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday.

Jos's century came after a long period of struggle. Before this century, Buttler had scored just 183 runs in his previous ten IPL innings, which included three ducks and a knock of 95 against Sunrisers Hyderabad last year.

However, he had done well in the SA20 season two, which took place from January to February this year before the IPL. He had scored 408 runs in 11 games at an average of 40.8 and a strike rate of over 143, with three fifties. His best score was 70*.

Speaking after the match, Buttler said, "I had a little bit of luck, did not time it well, just got over the rope, delighted with the win. However long you have played the game, you still have those anxieties and stresses. The mind is a powerful thing, just keep digging in, keep working hard and you need a little bit of luck along the way. At some point, it will be okay and sometimes you have to tell yourself it will be okay."

"I did feel really good in the last game, even though I got 13. I had a really good tournament in South Africa, I just felt like I needed one innings to put that to bed. We started the season really well, we have been together now for three seasons, and we have got a good thing going, but we need to keep working hard and keep the momentum going," concluded the batter.

Coming to the match, RR put RCB on the field first. Despite an opening partnership of 125 runs between skipper Faf Du Plessis (44 in 33 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Virat Kohli (113* in 72 balls, with 12 fours and four sixes), RCB failed to put up a fine total on the board, settling for 183/3 in their 20 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal (2/34) was the pick of the bowlers for RR. Nandre Burger also took a wicket.

In the run-chase, RR did lose Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck. But skipper Sanju Samson (69 in 42 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) joined forces with Jos Buttler (100* in 58 balls, with nine fours and four sixes), who roared back into form with a century in his 100th IPL match. Despite some quick wickets later, RR chased down the total with five balls and six wickets in hand.

Reece Topley (2/27) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB. Yash Dayal and Mohammed Siraj took a wicket each but it was not enough.

Buttler took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

RR is at the top spot, having won four of their four games, which gives them eight points. RCB is in the eighth spot with a win in their five matches, giving them only two points.

