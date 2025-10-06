Huge crowd expected as public ticket allocation exhausted for Australia-India T20

Melbourne [Australia], October 6 : Cricket Australia on Monday confirmed that public ticket allocation for the Melbourne T20I between Australia and India has now been exhausted.

This marks another significant milestone in what promises to be one of the biggest cricket summers Australia has seen, with public allocations for 12 days of the Ashes series also exhausted, according to a press release from Cricket Australia.

The T20 international, scheduled for Friday night, October 31, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, reached this milestone more than three weeks ahead of match day, reflecting the extraordinary demand from fans. AFL member tickets went on sale today, with MCC member tickets on sale from tomorrow.

This announcement comes as overall ticket sales for the BKT Tyres Men's ODI and T20I Series have surpassed 175,000, with just over 30,000 tickets remaining across the eight-match series.

Public allocations for Sydney and Manuka Oval matches are already exhausted, and the Adelaide ODI and Gabba T20I are nearing capacity, with fewer than 5,000 public tickets left for each.

Todd Greenberg, CA CEO said as quoted by the Cricket Australia press release, "The huge crowd anticipated for the Melbourne T20I is another strong indicator of the incredible interest in this series. We're thrilled to see fans embracing the Australia v India contest with such passion, and we look forward to delivering a world-class experience both on and off the field. To have over 175,000 tickets sold with 13 days until the first ODI in Perth is a phenomenal result. It speaks volumes about the strength of the rivalry and the enthusiasm of fans across the country."

Fans in Australia can catch all the action live on Kayo Sports and Foxtel, with ball-by-ball coverage also available on ABC, Triple M and SEN.

BKT Tyres Men's ODI Series v India:

October 19: Perth Stadium, Perth (D/N)

October 23: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (D/N)

October 25: SCG, Sydney (D/N)

BKT Tyres Men's T20I Series v India:

October 29: Manuka Oval, Canberra (N)

October 31: MCG, Melbourne (N)

November 2: Bellerive Oval, Hobart (N)

November 6: Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast (N)

November 8: The Gabba, Brisbane (N).

