"Huge opportunity for West Indies to win": Stuart Broad after visitors' fightback in 2nd Test against England

Nottingham [UK], July 20 : Following a remarkable fightback with the bat from West Indies during the second Test against England at Nottingham, Former England pacer Stuart Broad said that the visitors have the opportunity to win the Test match and level the series by getting three-four big wickets early.

Kavem Hodge's historic century and 175-run parternship for fourth wicket Alick Athanaze after some early hiccups and a commendable final wicket stand between a girty Joshua Da Silva and hard-hitting Shamar Joseph helped West Indies overcome the massive total put up by England in the first inning and take a sizeable lead.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the innings break, Broad said that the fightback has presented WI with a huge opportunity to win the game and get back in the series by levelling it 1-1.

"This is a huge opportunity for the West Indies to get back in this series and win this Test match," said Broad.

"If I were in the West Indies bowling unit now, I would be thinking I could go and win this game in the next hour. Get three or four big wickets and then England are really under the pump," he added.

Broad said that it was incredibly frustrating for England to have given WI a chance at winning the game.

"Incredibly frustrating, especially in the morning. We saw it seam around and move around. England could have potentially gone with the short-ball theory with the field in, but then Shamar Joseph hits the roof and top-edges one for four," said the former pacer.

"It was frustrating for England but they will be thrilled Wood managed to end it before the lunch break and can get the batting because it looks a good wicket," he concluded.

In the second Test, the West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first.

England delivered a fine batting performance, powered by Ollie Pope's sixth Test ton (121 in 167 balls, with 15 fours and a six) and fine half-centuries from Ben Duckett (71 in 59 balls, with 14 fours) and skipper Ben Stokes (69 in 104 balls, with eight fours). England made 416/10 in 88.3 overs.

Alzarri Joseph (3/98) was the pick of the bowlers for WI. Jayden Seales, Kavem Hodge, Kevin Sinclair took two wickets, while Shamar Joseph got one wicket.

In their first innings, WI was struggling at 84/3, staring at yet another potential big loss. However, Alick Athanaze (82 in 99 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and Kavem Hodge (120 in 171 balls, with 19 fours) pulled out a brilliant counter-attacking partnership of 175 runs. Later on, wicketkeeper-batter Joshua da Silva (82* in 122 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes) pulled off an impressive 71-run partnership for the tenth wicket along with Shamar Joseph (33 in 27 balls, with five fours and two sixes), which helped WI breach England's first innings score and take a 41-run lead. WI was bundled out for 457 runs in 111.5 overs.

Chris Woakes (4/84) was the top wicket-taker for England. Young pacer Gus Atkinson and spinner Shoaib Bashir also took two wickets each while skipper Ben Stokes and Mark Wood got one.

England will now be aiming to overcome this slender trailing in their second innings and set a massive target for the visitors to seal the series 2-0.

