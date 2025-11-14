Hundred: Trent Rockets appoint Peter Moores as new head coach

Nottingham [UK], November 14 : The Trent Rockets announced on Friday the appointment of Peter Moores as their new head coach, following the departure of Andy Flower, who has taken charge of the London Spirit.

Moores, who has been promoted to the head coach position as Flower's assistant, is a result of the new ownership structure at the Rockets. Private equity firms Cain and Ares purchased a 49 per cent stake earlier this year, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Moores has previously worked as the head coach of Nottinghamshire. He also shares the experience of working with franchises in the Big Bash League and the Pakistan Super League.

"It feels like a good time to be taking over the Rockets, and I'm really excited about the opportunity to lead the team. I see this as a great opportunity to continue from the strong and successful foundations built by Andy Flower," Moores said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"The investment and energy that's coming into the Hundred, and the change of ownership at the Rockets in particular, make it a really exciting time. I'm especially looking forward to the auction, where we'll be looking to ensure the squad is as strong as it can be as we continue to strive for success," he added.

Rockets ended as the runners-up in the Men's Hundred 2025, but lost against the three-time champions Oval Invincibles. Nottinghamshire clinched the County Championship under Moores' watch. He became the first coach to lift the trophy with three different counties.

"We're really pleased to promote Peter to the role of men's head coach. It's no exaggeration to say he's one of the finest English head coaches of his generation, and his strong existing knowledge of Trent Bridge will be of great benefit in his new role," Trent Rockets director of cricket, Mick Newell.

"His winning mentality, his strong record of improving players, and the experience he gained last year, all make him a superb fit to take over the role from Andy Flower," he added.

