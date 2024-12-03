"Hurting, we are all in a pretty bad place": Sikandar Raza after Zimbabwe fell to its lowest T20I total

Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], December 3 : Following Zimbabwe's record-low T20I total in the second match against Pakistan, captain Sikandar Raza acknowledged that the team is "hurting" and in a "pretty bad place."

From a promising start by the openers to a collapse at 57 all out, the dramatic downturn unfolded in just seven overs. After winning the toss and opting to bat, Zimbabwe's openers, Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani, began briskly.

At 4.3 overs, Zimbabwe stood at 37/1 when Abbas Afridi drew first blood, dismissing Marumani for 16 (14). In the final over of the powerplay, Bennett fell to a short-pitched delivery from Haris Rauf.

This set the stage for left-arm wrist spinner Sufiyan Muqeem to assert control, enabling Pakistan to dominate the game.

Once Zimbabwe lost their first wicket, the hosts managed only 20 additional runs before being bowled out for 57 in 12.4 overstheir lowest score in T20I history.

With little time to reflect, Zimbabwe must regroup quickly ahead of the third T20I against Pakistan on Thursday.

"We are all hurting, and we are all in a pretty bad place. But we have got 36 hours to bounce back. We can stay in the moment for now, but that won't win us the next game. We still have a desire to beat Pakistan. It was quite a poor performance today, but we still want to beat Pakistan before they go home," Raza said during the post-match presentation.

Muqeem exploited the conditions with a blend of variations, including top-spin and googlies, to record remarkable figures of 5-3. Support came from fellow spinners Abrar Ahmed and captain Salam Ali Agha, who took a wicket apiece, deepening Zimbabwe's woes.

Zimbabwe will face Pakistan's potent spin attack again, and Raza urged his players to adapt and strategise better.

"Again, you have to upskill yourself. It is tough in a way; you have to look at the surface and the opposition. There is a time to grind and a time to soak it up. You cannot have power-hitters all the way," he remarked.

After a crushing 10-wicket defeat and conceding the series, Raza called for patience, noting the need for Zimbabwe's young side to gain experience and learn from their errors.

"But what we ask from everyone is patienceit is a young side. The more we play, the more we learn. Pakistan are a quality side, and it is not easy. But we must ask our players to reflect and address recurring mistakes. People need to take a hard look at themselves and come up with answers," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor