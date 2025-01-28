"I always tell the guys": Shai Hope on Dubai Capitals' record-breaking chase

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 28 : Dubai Capitals are on the ascent having conquered three matches in succession while recording the highest run chase 207-2 in (ILT20) history against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Aside from the brilliant partnership between the heavy hitters namely Gulbadin Naib (Player of the Match scoring 80 out of 47 balls) and Shai Hope (not out with a total score of 74 from 53 balls), Dubai Capitals have now reinforced themselves as the quickest shift on the points table while looking ahead to secure the title at the third edition of ILT20.

The most talked about moment in the match was the 135-run, second-wicket partnership between Shai Hope and Gulbadin Naib that set up the run chase for the Capitals.

Dubai Capitals member Shai Hope who was the leading chaser alongside Gulbadin Naib was all happy to share progress, he shared, "I always tell the guys in the dressing room to try not to fight that white line too often. Actually, hit the ball where they want you to hit. Try to get some twos. If you hit it well enough, you get a four, maybe a six in between," as quoted from a release by ILT20

Sharing a brilliant chemistry with Gulbadin Naib and commenting on Naib's form Shai Hope shares, "Gulbadin obviously had hold on that partnership pretty well in the middle which made the chase a lot easier. He got a lovely 80 in the tournament, so it's good to see his form continuing and understanding the situation very well. We were communicating very, very well about what was required for the chase."

Talking about tournament quality and retaining the Green Belt of the tournament, " Someone overtook me a couple days ago, but yeah, it's great to have my greenbelt back," as quoted from a release by ILT20

Talking about the players competing at the current campaign of ILT20 and winning back-to-back games with Dubai Capitals, Shai shares, "There's so many international high calibre players here and they also have some great UAE players as well. So, it's a massive tournament in terms of skill level. It's great to see Dubai Capitals on a bounce. Hopefully we can continue this for the next few games and make it to the playoffs."

The Dubai Capitals will look to extend their winning streak against the Sharjah Warriorz on January 28.

