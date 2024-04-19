"I am almost there": Suryakumar Yadav on his fitness after surgery

Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 19 : Mumbai Indians dynmanic batter Suryakumar Yadav provided an update on his fitness after his blitz took Punjab Kings bowlers apart in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024.

Once again PBKS took the game to the final over and once again they fell short of victory. For PBKS Ashutosh Sharma was the guiding light in the elusive chase, while MI rode high Suryakumar's 78.

Surya returned to the on-field action against Delhi Capitals after recovering from ankle surgery he underwent earlier this year.

He needed surgery for both an ankle and a sports hernia. As a result, he was ruled out of India's three-match T20I series against Afghanistan at home, which was their final T20I bilateral series before the World Cup in June.

After playing a crucial hand in PBKS's downfall, Surya opened up about his fitness and said during the mid-innings interview, "It is going really well I am almost there I have started fielding I am also training well so slow and steady hoping that all 40 overs I will be on ground."

Since his return, Surya has registered a duck, fifty, then another duck, followed by another half-century.

"That teaches you there are ups and downs in life," Surya said while talking about his performance.

Surya didn't resort to his typical slam-bang approach but took time before opening his arms. The explosve right-handed batter talked about his approach and if there were any special instructions from the management.

"Nothing as much there was a talk going on. Last day we had a batters meeting that there will be a batter who will have to bat at least 15 to 17 overs because when we had a net session we felt that wicket will be a little difficult to get big runs on the board. But I just wanted to be myself. I took a little bit of more time today and after Rohit got out there had to be a batter who batted a little more I just continued the way I bat," Surya said.

Recapping the match, star speedster Jasprit Bumrah (3/21) and Coetzee's (3/32) influential spells, along with a scintillating 78-run knock from Surya Kumar Yadav, helped the Mumbai Indians defeat the Punjab Kings by nine runs.

MI survived an unprecedented Ashutosh (61 off 28) blitz after Suryakumar Yadav's 78 helped the visitors post 192/7.

