"I am glad I was able to score": Pathum Nissanka after his match winning ton against Zimbabwe

New Delhi [India], September 1 : Sri Lanka scripted a five-wicket win in the second ODI against Zimbabwe to clinch the two-match ODI series in Harare on Sunday.

The triumph marked the end of a six-year-long drought for the island nation, with the 2-0 series win being their first away from home in ODIs since 2019. Sri Lanka's previous victory away from home had come against Scotland, as per the ICC.

Starring in the series decider for the visitors was Pathum Nissanka, who scored his seventh ODI ton to lay the foundation for a win.

Opening up on his knock post-match, Nissanka stated, "It has been a little while since I have been among the runs in one-day internationals, so I am glad I was able to score some here. I wanted to do well for the team, and I trusted myself. It was tougher to bat during the power play, and the Zimbabwe bowlers performed well."

Chasing down 278 in the second ODI, Nissanka compiled a knock of 122 off 136 deliveries, an innings composed of 16 fours.

The knock came on the back of a crucial 76 from the opener in the first ODI, which paved the way for the visitors to take the lead in the two-match series.

Also complementing Nissanka lower down the order was Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka, who scored 71 off 61 deliveries. Asalanka hailed Nissanka as well as the youngsters for the series win.

"I wanted to see a big hundred, and Pathum supplied that. Both teams fought hard. I just told the team to do the basics well," he said. Young players are doing a good job for the team. I asked the batters to play with less risk and to run hard. They did."

Having given Sri Lanka a stern test in the series decider, Zimbabwe skipper Sean Williams rued missed opportunities that could've helped them level the series.

"The series could have gone differently. It could have been 1-1. Today, we missed an opportunity to be more aggressive when batting in the middle overs. The small chances make a bit difference at the end of the day," Williams said.

Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will next face off in a three-match T20I series, starting on September 3.

