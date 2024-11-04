"I am just in awe...": Ross Taylor on New Zealand's series whitewash against India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 : Former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor hailed the Kiwis for whitewashing Indian team in the three-match Test series in their opponent's home territory, saying that he is in awe of the team and the historic series win has not quite sunk in among the players and cricket fans back home.

Ajaz Patel's six-wicket haul overwhelmed a fighting half-century by Rishabh Pant, as India fell short of 25 runs in chasing 147 runs to secure a consolation win in the third Test at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, facing their first-ever series whitewash at home in a Test series of three matches or more.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Taylor said, "Like most of the country, I am just in awe of the team. I think the way they played throughout the whole series... I think we hoped more than thought we were going to win. But a clean sweep - think it still hasn't quite sunk in among the New Zealand public, probably for the players as well."

He said that cricket is fighting for an audience in NZ, which is a rugby nation and there is some football as well. Taylor said that there have not been such scenes of joy in NZ since their maiden ICC World Test Championship win in 2021.

"Cricket is fighting for an audience [in New Zealand]. It's a rugby nation, now there's an extra football league in our local competition, so cricket after losing in Sri Lanka, the press after that has changed around completely. I do not think we have had scenes like this since winning the [last] World Test Championship and I think it just tells you how high the New Zealand cricket public holds the Indian cricket team and what it's like to go and win over there," he said.

"After winning the first Test [in Bengaluru], it gave the team as well as the public some belief, but I do not think even in our wildest dreams we imagined a clean sweep and such a convincing performance from Tom [Latham, the captain], Gary (Stead, the head coach) and the boys.

The entire series was full of collapses for Team India. While in the first Test at Bengaluru, India was skittled out for just 46 runs after electing to bat first on a pace friendly wicket in overcast conditions and in the next innings, they faced another batting collapse just after getting a lead, giving NZ a target of just 107 runs.

In the second Test, India did bundle out Kiwis for 259 in the first innings, but themselves faced another poor batting outing to be all out for 156 runs. Later, while chasing 359 runs, Indian stars dissappointed once again, skittling out for 245 runs after being 127/2 at one point.

In the third and final Test in Mumbai, it was another low-scoring affair and India was presented it with perhaps its easiest chase of the series: 147 runs. However, except for a fighting fifty from Rishabh Pant, the Indian batting fell like a pack of cards and was bundled out for 121 runs.

The trauma of losing a Test series by a whitewash at home, sliding down to second place in World Test Championship (WTC) table could very well fire up Indian team for being at their best during the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The most awaited Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

India's squad for Border-Gavaskar Series: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

