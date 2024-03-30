"I am putting all my cheer behind...": Australian High Commissioner to India picks his IPL champion

New Delhi [India], March 30 : Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, predicted the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) to lift the IPL crown this season, on Saturday.

The Delhi franchise has not won a single IPL title so far in the history of the competition and lost its first two matches in the ongoing season as well.

In the 16 seasons of the cash-rich Indian domestic T20 league, to date, the Capitals managed to reach the final only once, in 2020.

However, they lost the title clash to the Mumbai Indians (MI) that season.

Taking to his official X handle on Saturday, the Australian High Commissioner to India posted an image of himself along with three others as they took turns predicting the probable champions of the ongoing 17th IPL season.

"United by #cricket, divided by @IPL! The #IPL2024 has divided our #TeamAustralia in India as our Consuls General back their city IPL teams, and I am putting all my cheer behind @DelhiCapitals. This is going to be an exciting competition, who do you think will win @ChennaiIPL," Green posted from his X handle.

https://x.com/AusHCIndia/status/1774043595408031823?s=20

In what has been a familiar underwhelming start to their IPL campaign, the DC lost their opening clash with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 4 wickets and then followed up with another agonising defeat to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets on Friday.

The Capitals are currently placed at the bottom of the IPL points table.

The 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicked off on March 22, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coasting to a win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a South derby at their home arenathe MA Chidambaram Stadium or Chepauk in Chennai.

