Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 26 : After India's 2-0 defeat against South Africa, Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir emphasised his priority is Indian cricket, not personal recognition, and highlighted his past successes with the team as head coach, including a series Test draw in England, the ICC Champions Trophy, and Asia Cup.

South Africa secured a resounding 408-run victory over India in the second and final Test at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. This is India's second whitewash at home under the head coach Gautam Gambhir. 0-3 to New Zealand last year and 0-2 vs SA now - two home Test series defeats for India in two years, under Gambhir.

"To be honest, there is no hindsight to sport. Whatever decision we have taken, we have taken for the best interest of the team, and we absolutely believed that those were the right decisions which could get the job done for the country and for the team. And the second question, it is up to BCCI to decide. I have said it during my first press conference when I took over as the head coach, Indian cricket is important, I am not important. And I sit here, saying exactly the same thing. And yes, people can keep forgetting about it. I am the same guy who got results in England as well with a young team, and I am sure you guys will forget very soon because a lot of people keep talking about New Zealand. And I am the same guy under whom India won the Champions Trophy and Asia Cup as well," Gautam Gambhir told the reporters.

Speaking on Indian skipper Rishabh Pant's performance in the South Africa series, Gambhir said he expects high standards from everyone in the team, including himself. He emphasised that winning Test matches requires collective improvement, not just individual brilliance.

Pant led the team in the second Test in the absence of Shubman Gill, who has rested due to a neck injury. Pant had a disappointing series with only 49 runs under his belt in two matches at an average of 12.25 and a strike rate of 80.32.

"Look, I expect better from everyone. I expect better from myself and everyone in that room. I am not going to sit here and say that I expect something better from one individual. The point is, if you want to win test matches against quality sides, you need to expect better from everyone. And that is how you win test matches. You don't blame one individual shot. You don't blame one individual for playing in a certain way. You blame everyone. So, I have never done that. I am not going to do it," Gambhir added.

After thrashing Team India at home, the Temba Bavuma-led South Africa whitewashed the Asian Giants 2-0 in the two-match Test series. Earlier, the Proteas outclassed the Indian side in the opening Test by 30 runs at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

South Africa's Marco Jansen was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance, whereas Simon Harmer took the Player of the Series award.

This is also South Africa's first Test series win in India since 2000. The last time the Proteas won a Test series in India was under the leadership of Hansie Cronje, who won the series 2-0. Temba Bavuma became the latest skipper to join the list.

This is also South Africa's second-biggest victory margin by runs after 492 against Australia in Johannesburg, 2018.

