"I assessed conditions faster": Windies pacer Seales on his four-wicket haul against Bangladesh in 2nd ODI

Basseterre [Saint Kitts and Nevis], December 11 : After displaying a stupendous performance and helping his side clinch a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second ODI, West Indies pacer Jayden Seales said that he assessed the conditions faster which helped him pick four wickets.

A four-wicket haul from Jayden Seales and a blitz half-century from opener Brandon King helped West Indies clinch a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second ODI match at Warner Park in Basseterre on Tuesday night. With this win, West Indies has taken a 2-0 lead in the three-match series against Bangladesh.

Seales was named the 'Player of the Match' after he bagged four wickets and gave 22 runs in his nine-over spell at an economy rate of 2.40.

Speaking after the match, Seales revealed how he managed to pick four wickets in the game and said that the Bangladesh batter were coming forward while batting.

"Really pleased. Didn't go as well as I wanted first game, thought about what to do differently and did that. I assessed conditions faster. Figured out batters were coming forward and adjusted to ensure it played into my hands. I knew I had to play a bigger role with Alzarri not around, happy it came off today. I want to bowl good areas all the time and not go searching early," Seales was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Coming to the match, after winning the toss, West Indies opted to bowl first against Bangladesh.

Tanzid Hasan (46 runs from 33 balls, 4 fours and 2 sixes) was the only Bangladesh batter who managed to score runs in the top order. Hasan played at a strike rate of 139.39 and added a few crucial runs on the board.

In the middle order, Mahmudullah (62 runs from 92 balls, 2 fours and 4 sixes) and Tanzim Hasan Sakib (45 runs from 62 balls, 4 fours and 2 sixes) cruised Bangladesh to a total of 227 runs with five overs left.

Bangladesh batters had to bow down in front of Jayden Seales's four-wicket haul.

During the run chase, Brandon King (82 runs from 76 balls, 8 fours and 3 sixes) and Evin Lewis (49 runs from 62 balls, 2 fours and 4 sixes) opened for the Caribbeans and cemented a 109-run partnership which made the job easy for the hosts.

In the end, skipper Shai Hope (17 runs from 21 balls, 1 four and 1 six) and Sherfane Rutherford (24 runs from 15 balls, 1 four and 2 sixes) stayed unbeaten on the crease and added the winning runs on the board and helped the hosts clinch a seven-wicket victory with 79 balls remaining.

