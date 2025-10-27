"I consider myself very lucky": Indian spinner Radha Yadav cherishes CWC25 opportunity against Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], October 27 : India spinner Radha Yadav played her first ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 match against Bangladesh after the hosts decided to rest a few players in the last league match of the tournament.

Having warmed the bench for the first six group matches, Radha grabbed the opportunity to end up with a three-wicket spell in Navi Mumbai, as per the ICC website.

Speaking about her selection in the playing XI, Radha said, "Whenever you play for India, you wait for that one opportunity (to contribute)."

"I consider myself very lucky that I am the twelfth man of the team, where I sometimes get to take the field even without being a part of the first XI, " she said.

Apart from excelling in the bowling department with figures of 6-0-30-3, Radha was also successful in inflicting a runout with a direct hit to remove Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Joty.

"I feel my energy rubs off on both (bowling and fielding). If I field well, then bowling seems easy since I am already pumped up and there is automatic aggression that flows out, " Radha said.

Even though the match was abandoned due to grim weather, Radha proved her worth with the ball and on the field in her first World Cup match.

"I was very nervous because it was the World Cup, but I enjoyed myself and hopefully we will do well in the next game too," Radha concluded.

India face Australia in the second semi-final on October 30 in Navi Mumbai.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor