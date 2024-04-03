"I couldn't believe it": Tim Robinson on being included in NZ's T20I squad vs PAK

Wellington [New Zealand], April 3 : After being the newest member of New Zealand's T20I squad, Tim Robinson said that he still couldn't 'believe' that the right-handed batter was being called into the team.

New Zealand have swung a surprise by naming experienced all-rounder Michael Bracewell as their captain for this month's five-match T20I series against Pakistan.

The 21-year-old had only taken part in 20 domestic matches till he suffered an injury. He displayed a Super Smash last year for the Wellington Firebirds. In the season opener, he scored a blistering knock of 139 runs from 64 balls with 10 overhead boundaries.

While speaking to the reporters, Robinson said that he still hasn't sunk into the feeling that he has been selected.

"I was actually stuttering away trying to hold a conversation, but I was struggling a little bit. I couldn't believe it and to be honest it hasn't quite sunk in yet. It's hard to put those kinds of things into words. Something I've dreamed off since I was a kid, trying to hit sixes in the back yard but for it to all come to fruition is pretty amazing and just really excited," Robinson was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

The Kiwi batter added that he loves to entertain people by hitting sixes. Robinson further added that he is excited to go out there on the crease and perform.

"I love hitting sixes and trying to entertain people and to be honest it's addictive when you get one out of the middle and it goes a mile. I took a lot of confidence out of that [century] but this is a completely different challenge and I'm excited to get over there and have a real crack," he added.

Bracewell will lead a youthful New Zealand side on the tour, with regulars Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Santner and Williamson all missing due to their playing commitments in the IPL.

Two players are also in line to make their T20I debut, with fast bowler Will O'Rourke earning a call-up after impressing on Test debut against Australia recently and hard-hitting batter Tim Robinson included in the squad of 15 after some big knocks in domestic cricket in New Zealand.

New Zealand squad for Pakistan: Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Will O'Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.

Tour schedule:

First T20I: April 18, Rawalpindi

Second T20I: April 20, Rawalpindi

Third T20I: April 21, Rawalpindi

Fourth T20I: April 25, Lahore

Fifth T20I: April 27, Lahore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor