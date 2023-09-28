I didn't want to create another controversy: Tamim Iqbal after ODI WC snub

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 28 : Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal hit out at the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) after being dropped from the 50-over World Cup squad due to injury concerns.

In a video posted from his official account on Facebook, Tamim said that he already told selectors that he would have a bit of pain and to keep that in mind while selecting the squad.

"I told the selectors (after the second ODI against New Zealand) that this is what my body is going to be. I will have a bit of pain. So when you select the team, keep this in mind," he said.

The Bangladesh skipper countered claims and said that the physio and coach had agreed that he could play in their first game of the upcoming ODI World Cup.

Earlier, the chief selector of Bangladesh cricket Minhajul Abedin pointed out that the main reason for Tamim's exclusion from the ODI World Cup 2023 squad was due to his injury concern.

"There's a reason for that too. If you remember that match after which I retired, there was a concern about my injury. When I spoke to the physio and coach, they agreed that I should play the first game (against Afghanistan on July 5). I am sure you know what was said in the media at the time: if he is not fit, he shouldn't play. I found it surprising because we had all agreed (that I was going to play)," he said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Tamim added that this time he didn't want to create any controversy from his side and added that he could play all nine matches of the upcoming tournament.

"(This time) I didn't want to create another controversy, which is why from my side, with full honesty, I told the selectors that keep my injury in mind when selecting me. The reason was I could play all nine matches in the World Cup without a problem," he added.

Tamim further added that one team can always take a replacement if a player is injured.

The World Cup fixtures have gaps of at least three or four days apart from the first two games. Any healthy person could get injured after two matches. He is sent home. A replacement is sent in his place. You can always take a replacement when someone is injured. I told (the selectors) clearly," he added.

Earlier, Tamim suffered a back injury following which he was out of the field for several months. Recently, he returned to the squad in the three-game ODI series against New Zealand and played the first two matches. But then again he felt discomfort and since the team management did not want to take any risk, he was excluded from the squad.

Bangladesh will start their ODI World Cup 2023 journey against Afghanistan on October 7 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

Bangladesh's ODI World Cup squad: Shakib Al Hasan (C), Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (Vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor