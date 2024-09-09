'I don't know, to be dead honest,' says Walter on De Kock's T20I future with South Africa

Johannesburg [South Africa], September 9 : South Africa white-ball cricket coach Rob Walter said that he does not know anything about wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock's future in T20Is, adding that the door has been left open for him to have a conversation about his future.

De Kock announced his retirement from Test cricket back in 2021 and moved on from ODIs as well after a brilliant ICC Cricket World Cup in India last year, in which he scored four centuries and took South Africa to the semis. After playing some fine knocks in Proteas' runners-up finish to India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, the left-hander missed three T20Is against West Indies last month and will also not feature in the two matches against Ireland this month. After these two bilateral contests in November, Proteas will be playing four T20Is at home against India to prepare for the T20 World Cup 2026 to be held in India and Sri Lanka. De Kock also does not have a central contract.

Asked about De Kock's availability for the Ireland series from September 27 onwards, Walter said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo,

"I do not know, to be dead honest. For the next little while, there will be no conversations between myself and Quinny as to whether he wants to play for South Africa again. I have left the door open for him to approach me if and when he wants to do that. That might never happen."

Quinton has been integral to Proteas' T20I side and was the leading run-getter in the T20 WC this year for the team, with 243 runs in nine innings at an average of 27.00, with two half-centuries and best score of 74. He is also the side's top run-getter in T20Is, with 2,584 runs in 92 matches at an average of 31.51 and a strike rate of 138.32, with a century and 16 fifties. His best score is 100.

Since the T20 WC final, which was De Kock's last international appearance, he has played in several T20 leagues, such as Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA and Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and will also be featuring in SA20 season three and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Walter highlighted that despite his accolades and experience with South Africa, his place in the side is not guaranteed and performance will be a parameter.

"There might be a conversation and also that conversation does initially mean it will lead to him being selected," he said. "We have to just allow him to have his space, to play league cricket and to do what he needs to do. What will become more and more important is performance. He is not exactly old [de Kock is 31] so from here on in, it is a performance-based conversation," he concluded.

Proteas white-ball head coach Rob Walter announced the squads for their white-ball tour of the UAE, starting with the ODI series against Afghanistan followed by T20Is and ODIs against Ireland.

The ODI squad set to face Afghanistan will depart for the UAE on Saturday, 14 September, in preparation for the series opener on 18 September.

South Africa ODI squad against Afghanistan: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams.

South Africa T20I squad against Ireland: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, and Lizaad Williams.

South Africa ODI squad against Ireland: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, and Lizaad Williams.

Full fixtures:

Against Afghanistan

First ODI: 18 September, Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Second ODI: 20 September, Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Third ODI: 22 September, Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Against Ireland

First T20I: 27 September, Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Second T20I: 29 September, Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

First ODI: 02 October, Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Second ODI: 04 October, Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Third ODI: 07 October, Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

