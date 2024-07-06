I don't like chopping and changing too many things: Dravid on his coaching philosophy

New Delhi [India], July 6 : Team India's former head coach Rahul Dravid opened up about his coaching philosophy and said that he doesn't like 'chopping and changing' too much.

Rahul Dravid's last match for the Men in Blue was the final game of the T20 World Cup 2024 against South Africa. He ended his term on a remarkable note after winning the T20 World Cup on Saturday after beating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados.

In a video shared on Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) official social media account, Dravid said that he is someone who likes continuity in life.

"I am someone who likes continuity in life. I don't like chopping and changing too many things because I think that creates a lot of instability and doesn't create a very good environment," Dravid said.

The former cricketer added that he believes that 'coaching is not just about coaching cricket'.

"I like to believe that coaching is not just about coaching cricket. This is about building connections with the people and creating right environment that allows for success. I feel that I am a part of the team whose responsibility is to create the right professional, safe, secure environment that really doesn't have fear of failure as such but its challenging enough to push people. That is always been my endeavour to try and create that atmosphere," he added.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗿𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗱 𝗙𝗮𝗿𝗲-𝘄𝗮𝗹𝗹 🫡 A coaching journey with a fitting finish 🏆 The connections. The environment. The commitment. Hear it 🔽 from the man who played a pivotal role in the evolution of Indian cricket 🇮🇳 - By @RajalArora Thank you, Rahul Dravid 👏👏 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2024

He further added that his vision is always to win games and try to give their best as much as possible.

"The vision of course is to win a cricket game. You try to win as much as you can. But I always look back to the fact that what is it that leads to the winning? How do you win more games? What is the process required to win more games? For me the vision was to get that process right. Ticking all those boxes. How do you challenge the players enough? How do you practice enough, how do you well prepare tactically and technically? Are we supporting the players in the right way? These are the things I wanted to tick before going on to the winning. Hopefully, if we would do most of these things, winning will take care of itself," he further added.

Recapping the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024 between India and South Africa, Virat Kohli and Axar Patel's attacking partnership took the Men in Blue closer to their dream by propelling them to a competitive total of 176/7. Despite a nervy defence, India managed to defend the total and clinch a 7-run win to lift their second T20 World Cup title.

