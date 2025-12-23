"I don't look at things historically": Duffy on overtaking Hadlee's calendar year wicket tally

Wellington [New Zealand], December 23 : New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy, who eclipsed the record of legendary player Richard Hadlee for most wickets by a Kiwi bowler in international cricket during a calendar year, has said he is excited for tours to India, England and Australia.

With Kiwis starting their World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 race with a 2-0 series win over Windies, Duffy is already looking ahead to the challenges that could define the next phase of his career. Currently, his side is in second place with two wins and a draw.

Kiwis face a demanding road ahead, including a home series against India and marquee tours of England and Australia.

For a side that were the inaugural WTC winners, these fixtures carry added significance in shaping another title push.

"It is amazing, there is Test cricket against India at home as well, that's a huge series," Duffy said as quoted by ICC.

"It is exciting for the group, and definitely I have done two-and-a-half England tours now where I have not played, so to go over there and potentially maybe do that and Aussie away too those are the pinnacles I think. Those are the highlights of your career potentially, especially in the red-ball scene," he added.

The possibilities have been fuelled by a standout season in which Duffy has emerged as New Zealand's pace spearhead amid an injury-hit bowling attack. With senior quicks Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and Will O'Rourke sidelined at various points due to injuries, Duffy consistently stepped up across formats, leading the attack at Mount Maunganui in the recent Test match as well.

His impact has been reflected in the numbers too. Duffy has taken 81 wickets across formats in the calendar year, the most by a New Zealand player, surpassing Richard Hadlee's long-standing mark of 79 set in 1985.

Known for his swing and accuracy, Duffy adapted seamlessly to the demands of a day-five Bay Oval surface, extracting steep bounce off a hard length to dismantle a West Indies side that had only recently pulled off a remarkable draw in Christchurch.

"I am just enjoying my career, I do not know. I do not look at things too holistically I guess," Duffy said after the series-clinching win.

"It has been an awesome ride; it has been testing with all the bowlers going down, and obviously the workload is pretty high."

"But I guess the fact that Tommy [skipper Tom Latham] keeps asking me to bowl the ball, I would like to view that as a bit of a privilege. You just get to trust you to keep bowling and doing the good stuff, so that's what I'm trying to do," he added.

Duffy finished the three-match Test series with 23 wickets at an average of 15.43, a haul that set a new New Zealand record for most wickets in a single home Test series, surpassing Trent Boult.

As New Zealand navigate a crucial stretch in the WTC cycle, Duffy's rise has positioned him as a central figure in their red-ball ambitions.

