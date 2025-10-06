"I don't pay attention to India-Pakistan talk": Pacer Gaud after Women in Blue beat Pak in Women's WC

Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 6 : Following her match-winning spell against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Women's World Cup clash, pacer Kranti Gaud said that she does not pay any attention to the talk about the rivalry between both teams and just focuses on her bowling.

Batter Sidra Amin's historic innings, the highest-ever score by a Pakistani batter against India in women's ODIs, went in vain as a strong show by Women in Blue's spinners, particularly Deepti Sharma kept their winning streak against the arch-rivals alive with a 88-run during their ICC Women's World Cup clash at Colombo on Sunday.

With this, India's women's team maintains a perfect 5-0 record against Pakistan in the women's World Cup. Also, in women's ODI, India's streak has now went upto 12-0. This match comes after three matches between both arch-rivals in men's Asia Cup, with India clean sweeping in an enjoyable trilogy of matches, including the title clash. These matches were marked by controversies off the field, such as the 'handshake row', Team India not taking the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi, also the Pakistan Interior Minister and Naqvi taking away the trophy.

Speaking during the post-match presser if she pays attention to Indian-Pakistan rivalry talk or has relationship between sides changed after recently tensed political relations, Kranti said, "I do not really know much about that because this was my first match, and honestly, I do not pay attention to all that India-Pakistan talk. There is nothing like that for me. I just focus on my job my duty is to bowl, and that is what I do."

She also said the talk with team management is to maintain her line and length and continue with what works well for her.

"They have not asked me to try anything different or add variations yet. The message has been simple: keep doing what I am doing in all the matches," he added.

While Pakistan restricted India to 247, bundling out their rivals for the first time ever in ODIs thanks to a historic spell by Diana Baig (4/69), Sidra Amin (81 in 106 balls, with nine fours and a six) barely got support from her batters as Pakistan was bundled out for 159 all out in 43 overs. Kranti Goud (3/20) and Deepti Sharma (3/45) were the pick of the bowlers for India.

During the run-chase of 248 runs, Pakistan was restricted to 26/3 in 12 overs by an initial burst from Goud. A partnership of 69 runs for the fourth-wicket took place between Sidra and Natalia Pervaiz (33 in 46 balls, with four boundaries).

But another strike from Goud sent Pakistan back to their downward spiral. While Sidra had another decent 41-run stand for the sixth wicket with Sidra Nawaz (14), it was just not enough as Deepti joined the party to eat up wickets of middle-order and lower-order batters. Sneh Rana (2/38) was also sensational and total of five wickets went to Indian spinners and three to pacers.

