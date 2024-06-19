"I don't think 200+ scores have left the building yet": Ian Bishop ahead of IND-AFG clash in T20 WC

New Delhi [India], June 19 : Ahead of the clash between India and Afghanistan in the Super 8s of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, former West Indian cricketer Ian Bishop said that the fans can still witness 200+ scores in the ongoing marquee event.

India will be playing Afghanistan in their ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights game at Barbados on Wednesday. India ended their group stage with three wins in three matches against Ireland, Pakistan and the USA in Group A while their last game against Canada ended in a washout. Afghanistan ended the group stage in second place in Group C, with three wins and a loss to West Indies.

Speaking exclusively on a special edition of Star Sports Press Room for Super 8, the 56-year-old shared his thoughts on whether we will be able to see any 200+ scores and high-scoring matches.

"I don't think 200+ scores have left the building yet. I think Hayden and I have already seen a couple of 200+ scores here in Saint Lucia. I am hoping that Antigua will also be able to produce something similar. If not 200, certainly something in the 180s or 190s. And by some miracle, I don't know, Barbados might be better for the games in this Super 8 segment," Bishop said in the Star Sports Press Room.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj. Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik. Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor