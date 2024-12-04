"I don't think the players are mentally down": Sri Lanka batting coach ahead of 2nd Test against Proteas

Gqeberha [South Africa], December 4 : Batting coach Thilina Kandamby said that the Sri Lanka players are not mentally down after a massive 233-run defeat against South Africa in the first match Test of the series.

South Africa secured vital World Test Championship points that elevated them to second place in the standings after a dominant victory in the first Test against Sri Lanka.

Thilina Kandamby said that Sri Lanka have an experienced squad and they have been in situations like this before as well. He added that team management is constantly motivating the players.

"We have a very experienced unit, and they have been in situations like this before. We have given comebacks before as well. I don't think the players are mentally down. We give them lot of confidence. We started off in a similar fashion in England this year. We came from behind to win a game. We have identified that and we need to be at our best from day one," Kandamby was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

The batting coach added that there is "no point" for the Sri Lankan players to become too aggressive in the upcoming match of the series.

"We had a chat, and the key here is to see off the new ball. There is no point being too aggressive, but we do have to put the loose balls away. Once we get past the first hour, it gets a lot easier," he added.

Earlier in the Test, Sri Lanka opted to bowl first after winning the toss. South Africa posted a modest 191 in their first innings, with skipper Temba Bavuma's 70 leading the effort.

Sri Lanka's batting collapse in reply proved decisive. Marco Jansen's fiery pace devastated their lineup, as they folded for 42 in just 13.5 overs. Capitalising on the advantage, South Africa declared their second innings at 366/5, thanks to Bavuma's aggressive 113 and Tristan Stubbs' solid 122 (221).

With a 1-0 lead in the series, South Africa will aim to secure the series in the second Test, beginning on December 5 in Gqeberha.

