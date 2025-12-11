New Delhi [India], December 11 : Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi revealed how Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has influenced his career, crediting the left-arm fast bowler as a major inspiration in shaping his bowling style.

Starc has been one of the premier fast bowlers since he made his international debut back in 2010, and the Australian pacer only recently overtook Pakistan great Wasim Akram for the most Test wickets by left-arm quicks.

While Afridi has some way to go to reach the heights of his more experienced left-armers, the Pakistan quick said both players had had a significant impact on his career so far, and even looked back at the magnificent ICC Men's Cricket World Cup campaign that Starc produced on home soil in 2015 when he finished as the equal leading wicket-taker in the trophy-winning side.

Afridi said he was touring with a junior Pakistan side at the time, and watching Starc at the peak of his powers had helped him learn the nuances of being a quality fast bowler.

"He's a legend. When 'Starcy' played that 2015 World Cup, I was playing for the Under 16 Pakistan team at that time, so...I followed him to try to bowl many times the way he swung the ball. He bowled a fuller ball throughout that World Cup and had very good success," Afridi said as quoted from the ICC website.

Starc has been one of Australia's best performers through the first two matches of the ongoing Ashes series against England, with the 35-year-old having collected 18 wickets and two Player of the Match awards as the Aussies opened up a 2-0 series lead.

Afridi has kept a close eye on Starc's career and always makes a point of speaking with the Australian when their paths cross at the international level.

"The last time we chatted, I told him that I watched him (in 2015) ... and that's why I bowl fuller to batters. I can say he's a role model for any youngster... he's been the best for Australia for many years," Afridi concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor