"I get annoyed by Jadeja on the field because....": Steve Smith

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 : Ace Australian batter Steve Smith revealed that star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja annoys him on the field because he is a good player and always finds a way to get in the battle.

As the Border-Gavaskar Trophy nears, Australian cricketers shared their thoughts on who they find the most annoying or amusing from Team India. With the rivalry heating up, these revelations add even more excitement to the much-anticipated series, starting November 22nd.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, Australian batter Smith said, "I get annoyed by Jadeja on the field, just because he is a very good player. He always finds a way to get in the battle, whether it is scoring runs, taking wickets, or making a great catch. It can be a bit annoying at times, but he's a very good player."

Australia's pace bowler Josh Hazlewood backed Smith's choice, saying, "Probably Jadeja again."

In 17 Tests against Australia, Jadeja has scored 570 runs in 23 innings at an average of 28.50, with five fifties and best score of 81. In Australia, he has scored 175 runs in five innings at an average of 43.75, with two fifties. He has a total of 89 wickets against Australia in Tests, with 14 of them coming in Australia.

Meanwhile, Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne found someone else amusing from the Indian side. He said, "Triggered. I am going to save that for later, otherwise, I will have a whole bunch of Indian players coming after me. But the one I always find the most amusing is Rishabh Pant. He's always funny, a great laugh, and plays the game in the right spirit."

Pant has a fine record in Australia, scoring 624 runs in seven matches and 12 innings on Australian soil at an average of over 62, with a century and two half-centuries. His best score is 159*.

Travis Head pointed to India's high-energy batsman Virat Kohli, adding, "I think a lot of people would say Virat, just because of how good he is. He is always getting runs, and his high energy is always there. He is always into you."

Virat's Test record in Australia is prolific, scoring 1,352 runs at an average of 54.08 in 13 Tests, with six centuries and four fifties in 25 innings. His best score is 169. Overall in 25 Tests against Australia, he has scored 2,042 runs at an average of 47.48, with eight centuries and five fifties in 44 innings.

To round things off, Australian spinner Nathan Lyon humorously commented, "I get triggered by all Indian players."

The Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

