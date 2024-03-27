"I have achieved so much under your belt": Hardik congratulates Rohit on his 200th MI game

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 27 : Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya congratulated Rohit Sharma for playing his 200th match for the franchise saying that whatever he has achieved so far has been under his leadership.

MI's official social media account shared a video in which all the players congratulated Rohit for playing his 200th T20 game where Hardik and India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar are seen wishing the India skipper for the landmark.

"You have been one of the pillars of the MI franchise. I have achieved so much under your belt. Rohit, you are known for double centuries. I am sure that this one will also be special," Hardik said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on X.

In November last year, Pandya moved back from Gujarat Titans (GT) to his former franchise as part of a trade between both franchises. The star all-rounder spent two years with GT, spearheading their campaign in the cash-rich league with aplomb. In GT's debut season in 2022, Hardik got them off to a fairytale start, with the team lifting the coveted trophy.

Tendulkar also congratulated the 37-year-old in the video.

"A long time ago, I was having a discussion with Neeta Ambani that we have to bring Rohit to Mumbai. From there on what he has been able to achieve is simply remarkable," said Tendulkar.

Rohit has been a legend for the Mumbai Indians. Since joining the franchise in 2011, Rohit has played 199 IPL matches in Blue and Gold clothing, scoring 5,084 runs at an average of 29.39 and a strike rate of 129.86. He has scored a century and 34 fifties in 195 innings for MI, with the best score of 109*.

After taking over the captaincy of the franchise from Ricky Ponting in 2013, Rohit took MI to their golden period, winning the trophy five times in 10 years (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020) and reaching the playoffs twice.

Rohit has also won two Champions League T20 titles with MI in 2011 and 2013, the latter as a captain. The 'Hitman' is MI's all-time highest run-getter, having scored 5,357 runs in 208 matches and 204 innings at an average of 29.59 and a strike rate of almost 130, with a century and 35 fifties.

The veteran batter is the fourth-highest run-getter in IPL history, scoring 6,254 runs in 244 matches at an average of 29.63 and a strike rate of 130.15. He scored a century and 42 fifties in 239 innings, with the best score of 109*.

