"I have full faith in my pacers": Sri Lanka skipper expresses confidence for England series

Chattogram [Bangladesh], April 3 : After white-washing Bangladesh in the two-match Test series, Sri Lanka skipper Dhananjaya de Silva backed the seamers and showed confidence in them as the team is set to play in the red-ball format against England later this year in August.

Despite Mehidy Hasan Miraz's tenacious fight, Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara ended the hosts' resistance by grabbing the last two Bangladesh wickets and sealed a thumping 192-run win in the second Test in Chattogram.

Sri Lanka skipper asserted that the team bowlers struck to the basics and the batters did really well throughout the second Test.

"Our bowlers stuck to the basics and the batters did well as well. They were disappointed that they did not get runs in the first Test but they are experienced and it's good that we have players like that. I have played previously here, I was thinking about reverse swing for the pacers. We will play abroad in England and South Africa and I have full faith in my pacers," the 32-year-old stated in the post-match presentation.

Coming to Day 5 action, Bangladesh resumed their innings at 268/7, with Mehidy batting positively and dangerously at the crease. Bangladesh batter Taijul Islam tried but lost his wicket to Kamindu Mendis for 14.

Hasan Mahmud displayed a good defensive aptitude for a short time and frustrated bowlers. But Lahiru delivered a rifling sharp bouncer that Mahmud scooped to Nishan Madushka at short leg, before removing Khaled Ahmed with a searing yorker and sealing a 192-run win for Sri Lanka.

