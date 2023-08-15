New Delhi [India], August 15 : Former India captain Virat Kohli expressed his emotions on the occasion of Independence Day and revealed why the day is extremely special for him.

Kohli would be preparing for the forthcoming Asia Cup, but he took the time to remind everyone about the significance of Independence Day. In a short clip shared by Star Sports, Kohli revealed that his father was born on the same day and therefore a lot of emotions are attached to the day.

"Independence Day is the most important day in the history of our country. Especially with the way it's celebrated in India and so much happening around it. For me, it's all the more special because it's my father's birthday. It was all the more special because both occasions were celebrated. I have many fond memories of Independence Day," Virat Kohli said on Star Sports.

The former India skipper said that it is a really special day for the country and also stated that he has many great recollections of that day.

Kohli, a native of Delhi, stated that flying kites on this particular day holds a special place in his heart.

“I feel proud of what we have achieved as a nation after Independence. On most Independence days, I have been playing matches or hoisting the flag. When the national anthem plays, it is a moment of pride," said the former India captain.

In Delhi, there is a culture of flying kites on the day and hence during my growing up years that used to be very special. We used to prepare a lot the night before. Usually on Independence day, it used to be windy in Delhi,” Kohli said in the video.

Kohli took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to wish the nation on its 77th Independence Day and wrote, "Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind."

Kohli has been left out of the upcoming Ireland series, which begins on August 18.

