"I have no role in decision making": Pakistan Test coach Jason Gillespie makes shocking revelation

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], October 23 : Ahead of the third Test match against England, Pakistan's Test head coach Jason Gillespie made a shocking revelation and said that he has no role in decision-making.

The Test series is poised at 1-1 with the decider set to be played in Rawalpindi. The hosts are coming into the third Test after beating England by 152 runs in the second game of the series.

Pakistan will be eyeing to clinch their first series at home since February 2021, when they defeated South Africa. Pakistan's last Test series was in July this year against Sri Lanka.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Gillespie said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made some changes after the first Test match of the series against England. He added that PCB decided that a new selection panel would come in to make the decisions.

Gillespie further opened up on his new role and said that he is now just the coach on match-day strategy.

"The PCB came out and made some changes after that Test match. It was decided that a new selection panel would come in and they would be making decisions. I was not involved in the decision-making, I was just there. I'm now just the coach on match-day strategy. I just keep out of things now and just focus on the players and getting them ready for cricket," Gillespie was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Earlier on Wednesday, PCB announced an unchanged playing eleven for their upcoming third Test against England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

PCB's announcement came a day after England announced their starting eleven for the third Test of the series. The Three Lions have made changes in their bowling attack as the visitors will be playing with a triple-spin attack.

Under Shan Masood's stint as the skipper, this is the first time Pakistan will be fielding an unchanged playing eleven.

