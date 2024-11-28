I have so many unforgettable memories: Bhuvneshwar Kumar pens emotional farewell note for SRH

New Delhi [India], November 28 : After joining Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar penned down an emotional farewell note for his former team, Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru shelled out big bucks for seasoned pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega-auction.

Bhuvneshwar played his maiden IPL match in the 2011 season; following that he played 176 matches in the tournament, picking up 181 wickets. In the 2024 season of the IPL, the 34-year-old played 16 matches and bagged 11 wickets.

Taking to his official social media handle, Bhuvneshwar said that after 'incredible' 11 years with the Hyderabad-based franchise, it is time for him to say goodbye to them. He praised the fans and said that their support has been constant.

"After 11 incredible years with SRH, I say goodbye to this team. I have so many unforgettable and cherishable memories. Amazing victories, winning the title, getting the purple cap twice and lot more. One thing unmissable is the love of the fans which has been splendid! Your support has been constant. Thankyou orange army for shaping me into who I am today. I will carry this love and support with me forever," Bhuvneshwar Kumar wrote on X.

https://x.com/BhuviOfficial/status/1862019744011825595

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, a two-time Purple Cap winner and a household name in the cash-rich league, appeared in the auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore. Mumbai raised the paddle straightaway with LSG coming in swiftly.

It was a proper bidding war for Bhuvneshwar, with franchises willing to break the bank for his services. LSG raised the bid to Rs 10 crore, which made MI back out. It seemed the deal was done and dusted, but RCB came right at the end to acquire the seasoned quick for a price tag of Rs 10.75 crore.

