"I have to be flexible": KKR's Venkatesh Iyer after 70-run knock against MI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 : After playing a 70-run knock against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batting all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer said he has to be "flexible" in terms of the situation.

Iyer played 52 balls and scored 70 runs at a strike rate of 134.62. He hammered 6 fours and 3 sixes during his time at the crease.

Speaking after the match, Iyer said he had to play the role of an "anchor" in the first inning since wickets were falling. Talking about the pitch at the Wankhede Stadium, he said it was a "two paced" wicket.

"As a professional cricketer, I have to be flexible in terms of situation. When I started hitting the ball well, two more wickets fell and I thought I have to play the anchor role. This is the fourth or fifth time Manish has padded up. This time he got to bat. Rather than sending Russell and Ramandeep higher, better to have Manish who can play the anchor role. Ball was holding and it was a two-paced wicket," Iyer said.

Coming to the match, put to bat first, a solid partnership stand of 83 runs between Venkatesh Iyer (70 off 52) and Manish Pandey (42 off 31) guided KKR to 169. For MI, Jasprit Bumrah returned with a double-wicket over before ending with a spell of 3 for 18 in 3.5 overs.

In reply, MI were bundled out for 145. Starc made a terrific comeback in the tournament with a figure of 4-33 in just 3.5 spells, handing KKR a 24-run victory. Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine both finished with identical figures of 2/22, including some big wickets in the first half of the chase which put KKR on top in the match.

Following the win, KKR stand in second place on IPL 2024 standings with 14 points. Meanwhile, MI hold the ninth place with 6 points to their name.

KKR will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor