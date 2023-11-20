"I haven't thought about it": Rahul Dravid on his future with Team India after WC final loss

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 20 : After India scummed to a six-wicket defeat against Australia in the World Cup final, India head coach Rahul Dravid said he has not considered his future with the team yet.

When asked if he would continue as coach until then, Dravid replied he hadn't considered his future because he was focused on the World Cup 2023 campaign.

After a fast-paced powerplay, the Australian bowling attack collaborated to bowl India out for 240. Travis Head was the standout batter, striking an incredible century to give Australia their sixth ICC Cricket World Cup title.

Following the game, Indian coach Rahul Dravid addressed the media in a press conference, indicating that he has not pondered his future as India's head coach. He insisted that his whole attention had been on the World Cup and the team's efforts to win it.

"I haven't thought about it. Again, I've just come off a game. I have no time to think about this and no time to reflect on this. Yeah, I will when I get the time to do that. But at this point of time, I was completely focused on this campaign. It was focused on this World Cup, and there was nothing else on my mind. And I haven't given any other thought to what happens in the future," Dravid said in a post-match press conference.

Coming to the match, Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

In the chase of 241, India started off really well and had the Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left the Indian team without answers and guided them to a six-wicket win.

As the prestigious tournament concluded with Australia winning its sixth World Cup title, the Men in Blue will look to leave the devastating defeat behind when they face newly crowned ODI WC champions in a five-match T20I series starting from November 23.

