"I hope Mitchell Starc is out there...": McGrath amid star pacer's fitness concerns ahead of Sydney Test

Sydney [Australia], January 1 : Former cricketer Glenn McGrath on Wednesday hoped that talisman Australian pacer Mitchell Starc would take part in the upcoming Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India.

Australia clinched an 184-run victory over India in the Melbourne Test and took a 2-1 lead in the series, also ending India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's early next year. Currently, Australia lead 2-1 over India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The star Aussie pacer struggled to keep up with his fitness at the Melbourne Test of the BGT series against India. Starc struggled with his upper body during the long-format match. His discomfort was noticed when Starc was seen clutching his back during spells on Day 03 at the Melbourne Test.

In order to help Australia defend the target of 330 runs on Day 05 and win the Boxing Day Test, Starc bowled at full pace despite struggling with his fitness.

Speaking at SCG, McGrath said that Starc will be doing everything possible to be out in the middle and take part in the game. The former cricketer added that the Starc is a massive part of this Australian team.

"It will be up to Mitch and the powers to be (whether he plays). He will be doing everything possible to be out in the middle. He is such a massive part of this Australian team, and when he is on fire, he is as good as anyone going around. He's been bowling incredibly well. Fingers crossed he has pulled up well and can get through this Test. Australia will want to go in with their best team ... I hope Mitchell Starc is out there come day one." McGrath was quoted by FoxSports as saying.

Australia gave a target of 340 runs to India at the start of Day 05 of the Melbourne Test. The visitors had the whole day in hand but couldn't make the best out of it. The fiery spells from the Aussie bowling attack bundled out India at 155 in the 80th over.

Pat Cummins was named the 'Player of the Match' following a stupendous performance with both bat and ball.

India will take on Australia in the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3.

