"I just asked the guys to enjoy the game": WI skipper Shai Hope after victory against Oman

Harare [Zimababwe], July 5 : West Indies skipper Shai Hope told his team to enjoy their remaining matches as the Caribbean team registered a comfortable 7-wicket victory against Oman on Wednesday.

West Indies' hope of securing a spot in the World Cup ended on a bitter note after they ended up losing against Scotland in the Super Six stage last week.

"Yeah, but a little too late unfortunately but happy to see the strides from the past games we have played, but I am happy. In international cricket, there are no walkovers. We had to respect the game and that's what we did. We had the advantage of bowling first this time around. Past is past, I just asked the guys this morning to enjoy the game today," Hope said in the post-match presentation.

WI opener Brandon King was the guiding light for his team with his impressive ton off 104 balls. He took the entire game away from Oman with his exceptional performance and Hope on the other end was the closest spectator to witness the spectacle unfold.

He lauded King for his terrific performance with the bat and said, "He (King) is a joy to watch, I love to see him play. Being at the non-striker's end and be part of that partnership. Happy to see him getting runs and hopefully we can continue as a batting group to get the big runs. We want to be consistent and play the situation."

While batting in the first innings Oman managed to scrape their way and put up a total of 221 on the board. West Indies on the other hand cruised through the chase to clinch a comfortable 7-wicket victory with a handful of overs to spare.

West Indies will now face Sri Lanka in the final game of the CWC Qualifier on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor