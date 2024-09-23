"I just do the basic things...": Jayasuriya after picking up nine wickets against Kiwis in 1st Test

Galle [Sri Lanka], September 23 : After picking up nine wickets against New Zealand in the first Test match, Sri Lanka spinner Prabhat Jayasuriya said that he did the basic things that helped him to shine in the match.

Sri Lanka clinched a 63-run victory over New Zealand in the 1st Test match at the Galle International Stadium on Monday.

Jayasuriya picked up nine wickets in the first Test match against New Zealand in Galle. He was also named the 'Player of the Match' following his stupendous performance with the ball.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Jayasuriya said that he avoids doing experiments with the ball during the game. The 32-year-old added that he loves Galle International Stadium's pitch.

"Normally, I just do the basic things, and mainly I don't experiment during the game. I like this Galle pitch. I just concentrate on bowling a consistent line and length, focus on that and get the results," Jayasuriya said after the match.

Earlier on Monday, it was Prabath Jayasuriya who removed Rachin Ravindra, which helped the hosts make a comeback in the game.

Jayasuriya ended with an innings five-wicket haul after he went on to claim William O'Rourke for a six-ball duck to end the match. He ended the opening Test with figures of 9/204 and claimed Player of the Match honours.

The series opener started with Sri Lanka opting to bat after winning the toss. Kamindu Mendis starred for the hosts with his sensational knock of 114. His heroics with the bat propelled Sri Lanka to 305.

In reply, New Zealand managed to post 340 and take a 35-run lead over the hosts. Tom Latham led the charge with the bat with his valiant 70, and Kane Williamson provided the ideal backup with his 55 off 104 deliveries.

Dimuth Karunaratne (83) and Dinesh Chandimal (61) rose to the challenge and guided Sri Lanka to an innings in which they set a 275-run winning total for New Zealand. The Kiwis tried to chase it down but were bundled out for 211 runs.

