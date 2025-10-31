Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 : Following a memorable, match-winning knock in the ICC Women's World Cup semifinal against Australia at Navi Mumbai, Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues was all tears, pointing out that it was not about her personal milestone, it was about making Team India win after years of losing in crunch situations and revealed how she "cried every day" throughout the whole tournament and was dealing with a lot of anxiety.

Rodrigues, who had a poor start to the tournament with just 65 runs in four innnings, including two ducks and was dropped for the match against England in the league stage, produced an innings for the ages as her 127* in 134 balls (with 14 boundaries) helped India chase down 339 runs, the highest-ever run-chase in women's ODI cricket and in the knockout matches across both men's and women's ODI World Cups.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Jemimah broke down in tears, thanking god, her family, coach and every person who believed in her throughout this entire team. She also revealed that she initially did not know that she was batting at three, while she was taking a shower and when she finally got her chance, it was not about proving a point for her own sake, but to make Team India secure victory in a tense run-chase, something that India has not been able to do a lot over the years.

"Firstly, I want to thank Jesus, because I couldn't do this on my own. I know he carried me through today. I would like to thank my mom, my dad, my coach, and every single person who believed in me throughout this time. It was really hard these last four months, but it just feels like a dream, and it is not sunk in yet. (when she got to know she was going to bat 3) I actually did not bat at three. I was still at five while taking a shower. And when the discussion was happening, I just told them, Let me know. So just before entering, I got to know I am batting at three. But I did not think about myself. It was not for me to prove a point. It was just for me to win this match for India because we've always lost in certain situations. And I just wanted to be there to be able to take us through," she said.

Jemimah was totally locked in throughout the innings, as if in a trance that would only end after India chased down the total and did not celebrate her half-century either.

"Today was not about my 50 or my 100. Today was about making India win. I know I got a few chances, but I just feel like God has given everything at the right time and he grew it into the right intention, pure intention. And I just feel everything has happened so far just to sit up for this. You make your own luck," she added.

"I had such amazing people around me who believed in me. I have almost cried every day throughout this tour. I was not doing well mentally, going through a lot of anxiety. Then being dropped (during the England clash) was rather a challenge for me. But I think all I had to do was show up, and God just took care of everything," she continued.

Jemimah revealed that she was telling herself to stay focused, and she kept talking to herself, quoting some powerful words from the holy Bible towards the end, which said, "Just stand still and god will fight for you".

"And I just stood there, and he (God) fought for me. (emotions after the winning runs) I think I had nothing left in me. It was really hard, but I just tried to stay calm till the ball finished. And at the end, just seeing that India won my final game, I think I could not stop myself. So when Harman di (Harmanpreet Kaur) came, all we spoke about was one partnership. We just said, runs are coming. But towards the end, actually, if you want to see that, I was not able to, I was trying to push myself, I was not able to do. Richa kept speaking to me. Deepti, everyone was speaking to me and encouraging me. Then Amanjot started lifting me up. So you know, I am so blessed that I have, when I cannot carry on, my teammates encourage me to carry on," she added.

Showcasing her immensely humble attitude, Jemimah said that she "can't take credit for anything of this".

"I know I have done nothing. (on the crowd) Navi Mumbai has always been special to me. And I could not ask for anything better. I would like to thank each and every member who chanted, who shouted, who believed, who cheered. Everything. And I knew when I was down and out, but for every run they were cheering, it pumped me up. So thank you to everyone who gave in large numbers and everyone who supported," she concluded.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. After skipper Alyssa Healy's early loss, Phoebe Litchfield (119 in 93 balls, with 17 fours and three sixes) and Ellyse Perry (77 in 88 balls, with six fours and two sixes) put up a 155-run stand for the second wicket.

With the wicket of Litchfield, India made a comeback, reducing Australia to 265/6. However, a 66-run stand between Ash Gardner (63 in 45 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Kim Garth (17) took the Aussies to 338 runs in 49.5 overs.

Shree Charani (2/49) and Deepti Sharma (2/73) were among the top bowlers for India. Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Goud and Radha Yadav took a wicket each.

During the run-chase, India was 59/2 in the 10th over, losing openers Shafali Verma (10) and Smriti Mandhana (24 in 24 balls, with two fours and a six). However, Jemimah (127* in 134 balls, with 14 fours) and Harmanpreet (89 in 88 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) did not let the pressure pile, putting up a 167-run stand for the third wicket.

Richa Ghosh (26 in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Amanjot (15* in eight balls, with two fours) played important cameos, supporting Jemimah as the run-chase was completed with five wickets and nine balls in hand. Jemimah earned the 'Player of the Match' award.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor