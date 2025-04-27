"I know I am not a part-timer": Will Jacks stars with all-round performance in MI's 54-run win over LSG

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 : Will Jacks was named 'Player of the Match' for his all-round performance in Mumbai Indians' (MI) dominant 54-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Jacks contributed both with the bat and ball, scoring a valuable 29 runs off 21 deliveries, including three boundaries and a six, before picking up 2/18 in his two overs with the ball.

While discussing his performance, Jacks emphasized the importance of his bowling, rejecting the notion of being a part-time bowler.

"I am a batter who bowls, but my bowling is very important," he said. "I work very hard on my bowling. I know I am not a part-timer; I don't care what everyone else says," he added.

Jacks played a crucial role in dismissing two key players, Nicholas Pooran and LSG captain Rishabh Pant.

"Offspinners to left-handers are important, and I'm glad we got the two wickets," he said, referring to the vital breakthroughs he made.

Reflecting on his time with the team, Jacks spoke highly of his experience in Mumbai, saying, "I have really enjoyed my time here. They have been very welcoming. Everyone has given me utmost confidence to be part of the team. We have to continue the good work."

Jacks also took a moment to praise Mumbai's pace ace, Jasprit Bumrah.

"He is an extremely good bowler. I have had the displeasure of facing him in the nets, and it's not a good feeling. I am very happy to be on the same team as him," Jacks said.

With Mumbai's sixth win of the season and their fifth consecutive victory, the team is in great form as they continue their push for the playoffs, moving to second spot in the points table.

Coming to the match, a brilliant four-wicket haul by right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah and three wickets from Trent Boult powered Mumbai to a commanding 54-run win over the Super Giants in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

This marked Mumbai's fifth consecutive win in the ongoing 18th edition of the IPL. Currently, they are in second position in the IPL 2025 points table, with six wins from their 10 matches so far.

The Mumbai-based franchise will next face Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, May 1, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

