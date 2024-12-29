"I know some people doubted me....": Nitish Kumar Reddy after century at MCG

Melbourne [Australia], December 29 : Following a memorable day for his side with the ball, India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy expressed happiness with his maiden international century in front of his father, terming it a "special" knock and opened up on how people doubted him at the start of this series due to his lack of experience in red-ball cricket.

Nitish's dream run in the series continued as he scored 114 in 189 balls, with 11 fours and a six, taking India to 369 in reply to Australia's first innings total of 474 runs. Later, top-notch spells from Jasprit Bumrah (4/56) and Mohammed Siraj (3/66) led to some quick wickets for India, but Marnus Labuschagne (70 in 139 balls, with three fours) and skipper Pat Cummins (41 in 90 balls, with four boundaries) took Australia to 228/9. The hosts led by 333 runs at the end of day's play.

Speaking during the presser at the end of day's play, Nitish said "I feel so happy that is my first century and my father is here representing my country and it is a special moment for me like I helped my team in a difficult situation to where we can fight back strong so that was a special century for me and for my father as well."

Nitish is India's highest-run-getter in the series and overall second-highest, with 293 runs in four matches and six innings at an average of 58.60, with a century to his name. He has also taken three wickets in the series.

He also said that he never gave a thought about proving his doubters wrong, but he knew that people doubted him.

"Like such a youngster who played IPL, who came here, and he cannot perform in such a big series, and I know a lot of people talk about that. I just want to make them feel wrong about what they have said about me, and that's what I'm doing, I want to make people know that I am here to give my 100 per cent for Indian team," he added.

He also lauded his batting partner Siraj for helping him get the 100, noting that the crowd's cheer for Siraj's block that got Nitish on strike was louder than his century.

"The crowd went crazy after Siraj's last ball defence, even my century was not that loud I guess, but I really loved the way Siraj came and approached three balls and I should thank him for making my 100," he said.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. Half-centuries from Konstas (60 in 65 balls, with six fours and two sixes), Usman Khawaja (57 in 121 balls, with six fours), Marnus Labuschagne (72 in 145 balls, with seven fours) and 34th Test ton from Steve Smith (140 in 197 balls, with 13 fours and three sixes) took Australia to 474/10 in their first innings.

Bumrah (4/99) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/78) were the lead pacer and spinner for the team, while Akash Deep got two wickets and Washington Sundar got one scalp.

India lost two quick wickets and were reduced to 51/2, but a century stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal (82 in 118 balls, with 11 fours and a six) and Virat Kohli (36 in 86 balls, with four boundaries) stabilised the innings. However, Jaiswal's run-out and Virat's outside off-stump woes made India end day two on 164/5.

Then it was a 127-run stand between Washington Sundar (50 in 162 balls, with one four) and Nitish (114 in 189 balls, with 11 fours and a six) helped India reach 369. Scott Boland (3/57), skipper Pat Cummins (3/89) and Nathan Lyon (3/96) were the top bowlers for Aussies.

In their second innings, Australia was reduced to 91/6, but Labuschagne (70 in 139 balls, with three fours) and skipper Pat Cummins (41 in 90 balls, with four boundaries) took Australia to 228/9.

