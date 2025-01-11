"I learnt a lot on drag-flicking...": Delhi SG Pipers' Deepika on PR Sreejesh's mentorship

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 11 : Indian hockey player Deepika Sehrawat, who will represent Delhi SG Pipers in the upcoming Women's Hockey India League (HIL), shared her thoughts on having legendary Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh as the team mentor. She mentioned that he has provided valuable advice on drag-flicking techniques.

The highly anticipated first edition of the Women's HIL is set to kick off on Sunday, with the Delhi SG Pipers starting their campaign against the Odisha Warriors in Ranchi.

Speaking to ANI, Deepika said about men's and women's team mentor, "I am really happy to work with him. He gives us a lot of practice. He does not keep things serious all the time and likes having some fun during the practice sessions. We have learnt a lot from him. He has played so many years for India. I have learnt more about drag flicks from him. He has told me about how to pull off fine drag flicks and where they should be hit."

Deepika expressed her excitement for the tournament, stating it is the first time such a competition is being organized for women.

"We are really happy that girls have finally got a stage to showcase their efforts," she added.

Speaking about preparations, Deepika mentioned that they are going well, and the team has developed good bonding.On her captain and Indian teammate Navneet Kaur, Deepika said she finds her motivating and supportive.

"Whenever we make mistakes, she teaches and corrects us. As a junior, I get a lot of support from her. She takes a lot of responsibility and guides us well," she added.

Deepika believes the knowledge transfer in the Hockey India League, through interactions with foreign players, will benefit Indian players significantly.

"This is why the Hockey India League has been set up. So that we can take our experience and learn from them (overseas player). We get to know what is lacking in our team and what are the good things others are doing. If we get to know each other's strengths, it will help us a lot in future, when there are World Cups and Olympics. We can learn a lot from foreign players," she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor