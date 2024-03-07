"I liked the Zak Crawley wicket": India spinner Kuldeep Yadav after day one of Dharamashala Test

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 7 : After the end of the first day of the fifth Test match between India and England in Dharamshala on Thursday, star spinner Kuldeep Yadav said that he enjoyed picking up Zak Crawley's wicket.

In England's first inning, Kuldeep bagged five wickets at an economy rate of 4.80. He dismissed Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Kuldeep said that he had to put in a lot of hard work after going through knee surgery in 2021.

The 29-year-old spinner added that it's important for a bowler to not think about what the pitch will produce.

When asked about Ollie Pope's dismissal, Kuldeep added that the English batter stepped out a bit early which helped the spinner pick up his wicket.

"I am enjoying my game. To be honest I put a lot of hard work after my surgery in 2021. It's just the reward I am getting now. I worked on my pace, it's very important when you play a Test match in India. I am just enjoying my bowling. I liked the Zak Crawley wicket. He batted really well throughout the series, a good player of spin. It's important not to think about the wicket and I am someone who relies on my skill and variation in length. Not to think about what the wicket is going to produce. Just focus on the areas. When I was very young I used to overthink how to get the batter out. Slowly, slowly I matured as a spinner and focused on length. He (Pope) stepped out a bit early. (Jurel and) Even Sarfaraz was saying the same thing he is going to step out, he is not comfortable. Ash (Ashwin) bhai says a few things on the field, gives a few ideas. (Asked if he tries to take advantage of batters now picking him) I don't think too much about what they are doing," Kuldeep said.

While speaking at the post-day presentation, the star India spinner added that playing regular matches for India helped him gain confidence.

"If a player plays continuously then they will gain confidence. When you are playing against the same opponent for a long time then you understand their batting style. Moreover, playing continuously helps a spinner to understand their bowling style," he added.

Recapping Day One of the fifth Test, after Ravichandran Ashwin cleared off England's tail end, Rohit began the session dealing in boundaries putting the pressure back on England's bowling unit. Jaiswal took his time to settle on the crease and went on to join Rohit in his quest to provide an ideal stand to the hosts.

The young left-handed batter took the onus from the skipper to ensure India's healthy run-rate was maintained. He raced to his half-century in 55 balls with a delightful boundary.

With a slog sweep on the next ball, Jasiwal once again picked up a boundary showing no signs of stopping. After conceding back-to-back boundaries, Bashir struck back on the next delivery, deceived the southpaw to get him stumped on a score of 57(58).

India will resume their innings on Day 2 action with captain Rohit Sharma (52*) and Shubman Gill (26*) standing unbeaten in the middle.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor