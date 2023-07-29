"I love batting with Bels": Australia woman batter Litchfield on Annabel Sutherland

Dublin [Ireland], July 29 : Phoebe Litchfield clinched a brilliant century of 106 off 101 balls in the third ODI match against Ireland, said that she loves batting with Annabel Sutherland.

With Maiden ODI centuries from Phoebe Litchfield and Annabel Sutherland, Australia outplayed Ireland in the third match to clinch the series by 2-0 in Dublin on Friday.

Chasing a total of 218, Litchfield struck an unbeaten 106 and Annabel Sutherland hit 109 unbeaten runs to help Australia reach the goal in 35.5 overs as they chased down 218 for victory.

"I love batting with Bels, we know each other's games pretty well and she can definitely see when I'm getting frustrated and I think I'm learning how to read her," Litchfield told cricket.com.au. "So I think we complemented each other well."

Earlier, despite Orla Prendergast's career-best 71, Ireland was bowled out for 217 thanks to the brilliant bowling of Kim Garth (3-34) and Ashleigh Gardner (3-38).

Australia displayed a glimpse of the future in the victory despite playing in an international match without Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning, Rachael Haynes, or Megan Schutt for the first time in 14 years.

