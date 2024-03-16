"I love cricket more now...": Rishabh Pant on his recovery from injury ahead of IPL 2024

New Delhi [India], March 16 : Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has said his love for cricket has gone up after his recovery from injuries suffered during a car accident and that he feels happy on being able to the ground every day.

The noted wicketkeeper-batter missed the IPL 2023 after suffering multiple injuries in a horrific car accident on December 30, 2022. He will take part in this year's Indian Premier League.

He admitted that the rehab was irritating as he had to do the same thing again and again.

"Firstly, the rehab is very irritating I would say. In rehab, you have to do the same thing again and again but at the same time, you have to do it because you don't have any other choice. It's boring. You have to do the same stuff and see the same people at the end of the day. But the more boring you do the more better you get," Pant said in a video posted by BCCI on Saturday.

The southpaw further spoke about the treatment that he got at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He said that after a particular time, a person starts getting frustrated as he is fighting his injury for a long time.

"People around in NCA are very welcoming all the time...it's easier said than done I would say because you are feeling frustrated and at the same time they take it in a good sense as I was going through a tough time. Everyone wants you to recover but at the same time, you are not in the same mood. You get frustrated when you are injured for a long time," the Delhi-born cricketer asserted.

"The people of NCA are supportive. I asked them instead of staying in a hotel, can I stay in a house because I used to wake up late in the morning. It took me time to adjust to it and they were very welcoming to it that don't worry, we will do the session in the second half," the wicketkeeper-batter stated.

The wicketkeeper-batter said BCCI supported him throughout his recovery.

"Great support from BCCI overall, I would say. Whatever I needed, they tried to give me. I am thankful for the support I got all over and really appreciate that. I think really confident getting back to the field and it's been amazing because I feel so happy when I go out to the ground each and every day. I think the love for cricket has gone up rather than going down and I love cricket more now," the 26-year-old said.

BCCI took to their official social media handle and wrote, "The Greatest Comeback Story. In Part 2 of the #MiracleMan, we bring you insights from @RishabhPant17's road to recovery, where determination and perseverance ultimately triumph. From intense rehabilitation sessions, training regime, and nutrition - the coaches at the National Cricket Academy take us deeper into this inspiring journey - by @RajalArora & @Moulinparikh."

Earlier on Tuesday, BCCI gave a major update on Pant's recovery from injury and said that the wicketkeeper batter has been declared fit to take part in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. He missed the ICC Cricket World Cup last year at home.

Pant has represented DC since 2016 and scored 2,838 runs in 98 matches at an average of 34.61 and a strike rate of over 147, with a century and 15 fifties to his name.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor