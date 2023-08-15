"I love my India": Sachin Tendulkar extends I-Day greetings

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 : Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday greeted people on 77th Independence Day.

"I love my India. Wishing all my fellow Indians across the world a very happy Independence Day," Tendulkar said in a tweet.

I love my India 🇮🇳 सभी भारतीयों को मेरी ओर से स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। Wishing all my fellow Indians across the world a very happy Independence Day. जय हिंद 🇮🇳#IndependenceDay — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2023

Tendulkar has represented India in 664 international matches which include 200 Tests, 463 one-day internationals and one T20 international.

The little maestro stands at the top of the list of most runs in ODI, with a total of 18,426 runs, including 49 tons and 96 half-centuries.

During his long career, the former batter represented India in six World Cups. He was also a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.

He has also achieved a historic milestone of scoring 100 international tons and holds the record for registering most centuries in Tests and ODIs. He was also the first batsman to score a double ton in the 50-over format.

