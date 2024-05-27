"I love this franchise": KKR's Nitish Rana after beating SRH to win IPL 2024 title

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 27 : After defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Sunday, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Nitish Rana said he loved the Kolkata-based franchise.

KKR lifted their third title after thumping the Hyderabad-based franchise by 8 wickets on Sunday.

Rana took to his official social media handle and said that it has been a 'roller coaster ride' for him with KKR and he loved every bit of it.

"It's been a roller coaster ride for me for the past 7 years with @KKRiders I've loved every single bit of it. In those seven years I never lost as a player. I have learned and I've grown in ways I have never imagined," Rana wrote on X.

The batter added that he wanted to win the trophy as a player.

"This is what I wanted as a player this is why I love this franchise," he added.

https://x.com/NitishRana_27/status/1794929144461144539

In IPL 2024, Rana played only two matches and scored 42 runs at a strike rate of 123.53. He failed to play in most of the league matches since he was still recovering from a finger injury.

Summarising the final match of the tournament, SRH won the toss and elected to bat first. KKR rocked SRH with continuous wickets, with the big buy Mitchell Starc justifying his hefty price tag. Only skipper Pat Cummins (24 in 19 balls, with two fours and a six) and Aiden Markram (20 in 23 balls, with three fours) touched the 20-run mark and SRH was bundled out for 113 in 18.3 overs.

Andre Russell (3/19) was the top bowler for KKR. Starc (2/14) and Harshit Rana (2/24) also contributed well with the ball. Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Vaibhav Arora took a wicket each.

KKR pulled off the run-chase of 114 run-target in just 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand. Venkatesh Iyer (52* in 26 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (39 in 32 balls, with five fours and two sixes) shined for KKR in the final match of the tournament.

