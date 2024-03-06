I loved the atmosphere: Jemimah Rodrigues following Delhi Capitals' memorable home debut

New Delhi [India], March 6 : The Delhi Capitals Women's team made their home debut memorable as they beat Mumbai Indians by 29 runs in their fifth match of the WPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Jemimah Rodrigues' unbeaten 69-run knock off 33 balls and skipper Meg Lanning's 38-ball 53 powered Delhi Capitals to 192/4. The home side then restricted Mumbai Indians to 163/8 in 20 overs, courtesy of Jess Jonassen (3/21) and Marizanne Kapp (2/37). With this win, they also extended their lead at the top of the points table (8 points in 5 matches).

Reflecting on her Player of the Match performance, Rodrigues stated, "I think more than anything else today, it was what I needed to do for the team to get a good score. I never imagined that it would be a-33 ball 69."

"The good thing about my game was from the first ball, I had the intent. I think that's what gets me going and gets my feet in a good position, so that really helped me," she added.

Speaking about the experience of playing the maiden home game, the 23-year-old batter expressed, "I loved the atmosphere. Finally, we get to play on our home ground because we played in Mumbai (last season), in Bengaluru earlier, but now finally in Delhi."

"The crowd always gets me going, they keep me pumped up and I really take energy from them. Every time I was going to the boundary they were cheering, they were asking for dance moves. It was a nice experience out there," she concluded.

The Delhi Capitals will square off against UP Warriorz in their next match of the WPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday, March 8.

