"I only believe Jassi bhai": A look at BTS footage following India's win at Perth

Perth [Australia], November 25 : Raw emotions, ecstasy, and joy filled the air as India secured a memorable and historic victory over Australia in the first Test at Perth.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), players were seen celebrating their win.

A standout moment was Mohammed Siraj hugging Indian stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah and saying, "I only believe Jassi bhai," referencing a viral video of him praising the pace spearhead after India's T20 World Cup triumph against South Africa earlier this year.

During the video, Bumrah was also heard saying, "Abhi series khatam nahi hui hai" (The series is not over yet).

𝗔 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘂𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝘄𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗵! 🎥 Let's go behind the scenes to witness raw emotions from the dressing room after India's thumping 295-run victory to go 1-0 up in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy! #TeamIndia | #AUSvINDhttps://t.co/3MCs5AbZMi — BCCI (@BCCI) November 25, 2024

In a wholesome gesture, Bumrah signed a bat for ace Australian spinner Nathan Lyon, who congratulated his opponents on their victory.

In the match, India won the toss and chose to bat first but were bundled out for just 150 runs. Nitish Kumar Reddy (41 off 59 balls, six fours and a six) and Rishabh Pant (37 off 78 balls, with three fours and a six) played crucial knocks, forming a vital 48-run sixth-wicket stand.

Josh Hazlewood (4/29) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, while skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, and Mitchell Starc claimed two wickets each. Australia's response was worse, reduced to 79/9 at one stage. However, Mitchell Starc (26) and Alex Carey (21) added valuable runs, pushing the total to 104 and conceding a 46-run lead to India.

Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball, taking 5/30 in 18 overs. Harshit Rana impressed on debut with a spell of 3/48.

India's second innings saw a massive lead being built. KL Rahul (77 off 176 balls, five fours) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (161 off 297 balls, 15 fours, three sixes) put together a 201-run opening stand. Jaiswal also shared a 74-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal (25 off 71 balls, two fours). Later partnerships, including an 89-run stand between Virat Kohli (100* off 143 balls, eight fours, two sixes) and Washington Sundar (29 off 94 balls, one six), and a 77-run stand with Nitish Kumar Reddy (38* off 27 balls, three fours, two sixes), propelled India to 487/6. This gave India a mammoth 533-run lead, setting Australia a target of 534.

Nathan Lyon (2/96) was Australia's best bowler, while Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood took one wicket each.

At the end of Day 3, Australia was struggling at 12/3, with Bumrah striking twice and Mohammed Siraj taking one wicket. Despite early wickets on the fourth day, Travis Head (89 off 101 balls, eight fours) and Mitchell Marsh (47 off 67 balls, three fours, two sixes) mounted a fightback. However, India eventually bowled out Australia for 238, securing a 295-run win.

Bumrah (3/42) and Siraj (3/51) were India's top bowlers, with Washington Sundar, Nitish, and Harshit chipping in with one wicket each.

Jasprit Bumrah was named 'Player of the Match' for his eight wickets across the game.

