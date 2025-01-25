Islamabad [Pakistan], January 25 : Former Pakistan bowler Danish Kaneria on Friday hailed Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani for dedicating his wealth and resources to "serving Sanatan Dharma" and pointed out that is why "forces around the world" are "working relentlessly" to bring him down.

Responding to Adani's post on social media platform X, regarding the Adani Group serving the devotees during the ongoing Mahakumbh, Kaneria also expressed pride in belonging to the same Gujarati Hindu community as Adani.

"This is exactly why forces around the world are working relentlessly to bring this man down. He's dedicating his wealth and resources to serving Sanatan Dharma, not pandering to any 'ecosystem.' As someone from a Gujarati Hindu family, I take immense pride in having you as part of our community," Kaneria stated.

Earlier this week, Adani, along with his family, offered prayers and performed aarti at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Tuesday during his visit to the Mahakumbh Mela.

Adani also joined hands with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to contribute to the Mahaprasad Seva initiative. Under this program, meals will be served to devotees throughout the Mela, which is scheduled to run until February 26, 2025.

On January 9, the Adani Group and ISKCON announced their partnership to provide free meals to the vast number of devotees attending the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The Mahaprasad Seva is expected to feed up to 50 lakh devotees during the Mela. The meals will be prepared in two kitchens, located inside and outside the Mela area, and distributed at 40 different locations throughout the Mela.

To assist the elderly, differently-abled, and mothers with children, special arrangements, including golf carts, have been made.

In addition to the Mahaprasad Seva, the initiative will also distribute five lakh copies of the Geeta Saar to devotees, further enhancing the spiritual experience of the attendees.

With a dedicated team of 2,500 volunteers, the project stands as a beacon of cooperation between the corporate world and spiritual institutions to serve humanity at one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

As of 10 am, on Friday over 30.29 lakh devotees, including 10 lakh 'Kalpwasis,' had taken part in the sacred bath, according to official data shared by the government of Uttar Pradesh.

Since the beginning of the Maha Kumbh, more than 102 million people have taken a holy dip in the holy waters.

The mega spiritual event has witnessed an unprecedented turnout of devotees, and on Thursday the number crossed 10 crore milestones.

The state government estimates that this Maha Kumbh will host over 45 crore visitors and the early achievement of 10 crore bathers reaffirms these projections.

Authorities are making special preparations for the upcoming Mauni Amavasya on January 29, a key date that is expected to bring large crowds of devotees.

Mahakumbh, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

