"I thank them for fulfilling my dream": Para-cricketer Amir Hussain Lone hails Gautam Adani

Patiala (Punjab) [India], December 23 : Amir Hussain Lone, a differently-abled cricketer, expressed his gratitude to Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani for the financial support extended towards building an indoor cricket facility in his village, Waghama, in Anantnag. He also wished Adani continued success in the future.

The para-cricketer is overjoyed that his long-held dream of opening a cricket academy for children is finally becoming a reality. Amir lost both his arms at the age of eight in an accident at his father's mill but never let his disability dampen his passion for cricket.

With a unique playing style, Amir uses his legs to bowl and his shoulder and neck to bat. Recognising his dedication to the sport, one of his teachers introduced him to para cricket. Since 2013, the 34-year-old has been playing professional cricket.

Amir was ecstatic that his perseverance was finally rewarded when the Adani Foundation stepped in with financial assistance, reviving his aspirations and career. The Foundation recently granted him Rs 67.60 lakh to establish an indoor cricket facility, helping him realise his dream of opening a cricket academy for children in his village.

"I thank Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, Priti Adani, and Jeet Adani. They have helped me in the past, and today they have supported me again with Rs 70 lakh. I am grateful to them for making my dream of opening a cricket academy a reality. In Kashmir, heavy snowfall is a challenge, but with this indoor academy, we will no longer face any issues. The academy will offer free training," Amir told ANI.

On Monday, Amir also took to social media, praising Gautam Adani's initiatives for creating opportunities for aspiring cricketers from underprivileged backgrounds in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It gives me immense joy to share that Mr Gautam Adani has opened doors to endless opportunities for aspiring cricketers in Jammu and Kashmir. As many know, I am a differently-abled cricketer. In the past, Mr Adani not only supported me financially but also inspired me to pursue my goals. What he has done now will transform the future of cricketers from underprivileged backgrounds in this region," Amir shared on Instagram.

"With the Adani Foundation's support of Rs 70 lakh, we are setting up a cricket academy in Anantnag. This academy will provide free professional training to budding cricketers from across Jammu and Kashmir, including areas like Pulwama, Shopian, and Kulgam. Through hard work and dedication, we will ensure that cricketers from Jammu and Kashmir make their mark in teams ranging from Ranji Trophy to the Indian national team," he added.

Last month, the Adani Foundation had written to Amir, expressing support for his endeavour.

"I am pleased to know that you are working with dedication and commitment towards establishing a cricket facility in your village in Anantnag. I have been informed that this facility will benefit budding cricketers in the region, including specially-abled sportsmen. It is truly a commendable effort," Priti G. Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, stated in a letter.

