"I think it's always an amazing rivalry" - Cameron Green on the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 : Australia's all-rounder Cameron Green emphasized the significance of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Series for both India and Australia.

The highly anticipated series is scheduled to begin on 22nd November later this year, and Green shared his thoughts on the rivalry and its implications for the World Test Championship (WTC).

"Yeah, I think it's always an amazing rivalry and I think lots of things come out of the tournament every single time we go versus each other. So yeah, I'm sure this series won't be any less. So yeah, looking forward to it," Green stated on Star Sports, acknowledging the fierce competition between the two cricketing giants.

Green also highlighted the critical nature of every match in the context of the World Test Championship.

"Every single point is pretty crucial for the World Test Championship. Any way you can kind of get an idea of how to get one up on your opponent, I think we'll try and take," he explained.

His comments underlined the strategic approach both teams will adopt in their quest for championship points.

Reflecting on the possibility of the series serving as a preview for a potential World Test Championship final, Green said, "...If it is a bit of a preview for a World Test Championship final again, I think yeah, we've been trying to get as much information out of India and see how we can win it again."

Concluding his thoughts, Green expressed his anticipation for the series, "Yeah, I'm sure it'll be a great series."

Over the years, India has regained an upper hand over Australia in the series. India has won its previous four series against Australia in a row, including two wins in Australia in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 season.

This has made India a much more successful side in the series, with India winning the Border Gavaskar Trophy 10 times and Australia winning it five times, with their last series win coming in during the 2014-15 season. Their last series win in India was in 2004-05.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor