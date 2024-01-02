"I think the ODI series didn't go well": Harmanpreet Kaur on 190-run loss against Australia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 : India Women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Tuesday accepted the three-match ODI series against Australia did not go well even though they tried their best.

In the third ODI match, India conceded a 190-run defeat against Australia at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kaur said that they need to find out how the 'Women in Blue' can perform better in the upcoming future.

She praised Shreyanka Patil and said that her performance had been "chipping in" and it was one of the positives from the series.

The skipper accepted that their fielding was not up to the mark and that has been "bothering" them.

"I think the ODI series didn't go well, we tried our best. Some of them performed well and some of us need to think of how we can do better. When we are playing red ball, we have a lot of time to think and execute. But in the white ball, you don't have that kind of time. We are doing a lot of hard work, but now we need to focus on T20s and take a few positives from this series. The youngsters, Shreyanka and all, have been chipping in and performing really well. That's one of the positives. We always discuss about the Australian fielding, because skill wise we believe we are really close. Fielding is something that has been bothering us, and we need to think about that and do well in the future," Kaur said.

Recapping the match, Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Wareham helped Australia Women clinch a 190-run win against India to whitewash the hosts in the ODI series on Tuesday.

The visitors did not give a chance to the Indian batting lineup to make a quality partnership and chase the given target. Wareham led the Aussie bowling attack and bundled the hosts at 148 in the 33rd over of the second inning. Aussie opener Litchfield (119 runs from 125 balls) and Healy (82 runs from 85 balls) played a solid 189-run partnership to get the upper hand in the game and the team posted 338/7.

Australia were sensational with their bowling attack to defend the 339-run target. Wareham bagged three wickets in her 6.4 over spell and gave 23 runs. Megan Schutt, Alana King, and Annabel Sutherland picked up two wickets in their respective spells.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor