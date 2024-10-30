"I think they will retain 2 or 3 players": Harbhajan Singh weighs in on Gujarat Titans' IPL retention strategy

New Delhi [India], October 30 : Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has shared his views on potential retentions for Gujarat Titans ahead of the upcoming IPL season, suggesting the franchise has six strong options but may only retain two or three players.

"I think Gujarat Titans have six options, but they'll likely retain just two or three players. I believe they'll put the others into the auction and look to bring in good players from the pool," he told Star Sports.

Harbhajan predicted that Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, and Mohammad Shami would be retained, with David Miller as a potential fourth.

"I'm not sure if Tewatia will be retained," he added, hinting that the team might retain four players while releasing two to build a competitive squad from the auction pool.

"I think they'll retain four players and release two. They'll aim to build a strong team from the pool. I expect Gujarat Titans to go with this approach," he stated.

In an exclusive interview with Star Sports discussing potential IPL retentions for Rajasthan Royals, former India cricketer S. Sreesanth remarked, "I think Rajasthan Royals will start with Sanju Samson. His remarkable ability to change the game, combined with his leadership, makes him a key asset. He's in excellent form, as shown by his recent record for the second-fastest T20 hundred. Everyone wants Sanju in their top four in T20.

"Then there's Riyan Parag, who played outstandingly last year, finishing games well and scoring consistently for RR. Following him is Yashaswi Jaiswal, whose current form and technique make him an ideal opener to provide solid starts.

"One player I'd personally support is Sandeep Sharma, known for his impressive adaptability. He's effective with the new ball, taking crucial wickets, and can also deliver in the death overs. So, for me, Sandeep Sharma would be the fourth pick. I'm confident these are the players RR will look to retain," Sreesanth concluded.

